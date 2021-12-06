Panthers place OL Trent Scott on reserve/COVID-19 list

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Trent Scott was one of a handful of players not visibly present at Monday’s practice coming off the Week 13 break. And here’s why . . .

The team announced they have placed Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is currently the second Panther to hit this particular shelf, with linebacker Frankie Luvu having received the same designation this past Saturday.

Scott has appeared in 11 games for Carolina in 2021. The fourth-year veteran has recorded starts at right guard in four of the past five games.

He is fresh out of a notably horrendous performance in Week 12, where Pro Football Focus saddled him with a 0.0 pass-blocking grade in the 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Scott allowed five pressures and a sack over 55 total snaps on the afternoon.

With he and guards John Miller and Michael Jordan absent on the day, its’s safe to say the Panthers’ offensive line woes have not exactly turned a corner out of the bye.

Related

Panthers designating OT Cameron Erving to return from IR

Related

Panthers HC Matt Rhule went outside 'comfort zone' in hiring Joe Brady

List