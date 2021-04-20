Panthers place LB Jordan Mack on reserve/retired list

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

NFL careers don’t last long. Some end before they even begin. That’s the case for Panthers linebacker Jordan Mack, in any case.

An undrafted free agent out of Virginia, Mack opted out of playing in the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19. We had projected him to be near the bottom of the inside linebacker rotation, but it seems Mack has other plans that don’t involve football.

According to Joe Person at the Athletic, the team has placed Mack on the reserve/retired list.

Mack’s agent says that he is moving on to the post-football phase of his life.

The Panthers had one other player opt out last season: defensive end/outside linebacker Christian Miller. He plans to return.

