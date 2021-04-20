Panthers place LB Jordan Mack on reserve/retired list

NFL careers don’t last long. Some end before they even begin. That’s the case for Panthers linebacker Jordan Mack, in any case.

An undrafted free agent out of Virginia, Mack opted out of playing in the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19. We had projected him to be near the bottom of the inside linebacker rotation, but it seems Mack has other plans that don’t involve football.

According to Joe Person at the Athletic, the team has placed Mack on the reserve/retired list.

Panthers placed LB Jordan Mack on the reserve/retired list. The undrafted FA from Virginia opted out last season and was noncommittal about his future. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 19, 2021

Mack’s agent says that he is moving on to the post-football phase of his life.

Panthers LB Jordan Mack, placed on retired list today, is moving on to post-football phase of his life, per his rep @NFLAgentAdam. Mack opted out last summer after signing as an undrafted free agent. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 19, 2021

The Panthers had one other player opt out last season: defensive end/outside linebacker Christian Miller. He plans to return.

Panthers OLB Christian Miller, the team's other player to opt out last yr, plans to play in 2021, according to league sources. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 19, 2021

