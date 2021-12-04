Panthers place LB Frankie Luvu on reserve/COVID-19 list

On Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced the placement of linebacker Frankie Luvu on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

If Luvu is vaccinated against the virus and is asymptomatic as the week progresses, he will be eligible to return to the team upon a pair of negative tests within a 24-hour period. The Panthers currently have one of the NFL’s highest vaccination rates.

Luvu has had himself quite an instrumental campaign for Carolina here in 2021. The fourth-year veteran has played in each of the team’s 12 games, including a trio of starts.

He’s recorded 23 combined tackles (four for a loss), three fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks. Luvu, additionally, leads the Panthers in special teams tackles and kickstarted the franchise’s first blocked punt return for a touchdown back in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Also working in Luvu’s favor is the fact, obviously, that the team is currently on its bye. He’ll have a week to be cleared for next Sunday’s home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

