Panthers place Laviska Shenault Jr. on injured reserve

Move over Austin Corbett . . . and Brady Christensen . . . and Shaq Thompson . . . and Justin Houston . . . and, you get the point.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday morning that they have placed receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. on injured reserve. He is now the 12th player currently on IR for the Panthers, who have also designated six others for their returns.

Shenault Jr. will now miss at least the next four games due to an ankle injury, one he sustained after taking just two offensive snaps in this past Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. The fourth-year wideout was also sidelined for three outings with another ankle injury that popped up in the Week 6 visit to see the Miami Dolphins.

Through eight contests in 2023, Shenault Jr. has recorded 10 receptions for 60 yards along with 12 rushes for another 55 yards. He has, additionally, returned six kickoffs at an average of 27.8 yards per attempt.

The former second-round pick is now the second player in as many days to hit the shelf for Carolina, as guard Chandler Zavala had his rookie campaign cut short yesterday.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire