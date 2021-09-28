The Panthers will be without safety Juston Burris for at least their next three games.

The team announced that Burris has been placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Burris injured his groin during last Thursday’s win over the Texans.

Burris had two tackles before his injury and has 10 tackles and an interception on the season. Sam Franklin and Sean Chandler are in line for more work with Burris out of the lineup.

The Panthers also lost cornerback Jaycee Horn to a broken foot last Thursday. He’s expected to miss months and Carolina’s set to be without running back Christian McCaffrey for a while as well.

Carolina signed center Sam Tecklenburg to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

Panthers place Juston Burris on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk