Panthers place Jared Norris on IR, sign Spencer Paysinger

The Panthers placed linebacker Jared Norris on injured reserve with a calf injury. They signed linebacker Spencer Paysinger to take his place on the active roster and fill his special teams role.

Norris. who is in his second season, made three special teams tackles in 11 games. He has not yet played a defensive snap in his career.

The Jets released Paysinger after the preseason, and he has not yet played in 2017. The former undrafted free agent from Oregon spent his first four years with the Giants (2011-14) before two years with the Dolphins (2015-16). Paysinger played at least 14 games in each of his first six seasons, with 224 tackles.

The Panthers also signed undrafted rookie linebacker Richie Brown to fill the open spot on the practice squad. The spot was created when Carolina elevated defensive end Zach Moore from the practice squad last week.