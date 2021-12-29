The Panthers may be without another key defensive player for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Carolina announced on Wednesday that edge rusher Haason Reddick has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If Reddick is vaccinated, there’s a chance he could test out of the protocols to be available for Week 17.

But the Panthers have several defensive players on COVID reserve, including defensive end Brian Burns, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, and defensive end Marquis Haynes.

Reddick has 11.0 sacks this season.

Carolina also placed backup quarterback P.J. Walker on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, giving the club two quarterbacks available on the 53-man roster: Cam Newton and Sam Darnold. The team released Matt Barkley earlier this week.

The Panthers currently have 11 players on the COVID-19 list after they’ve activated offensive linemen Pat Elflein and Dennis Daley off the list.

Panthers place Haason Reddick, P.J. Walker on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk