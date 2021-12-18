Panthers place DT Derrick Brown on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers, as of this very moment, have gone relatively unscathed through the latest wave of COVID-19 cases. But they will, unfortunately, be headed to Buffalo without one of their key defenders.

On Saturday afternoon, the team announced the placement of defensive tackle Derrick Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In order for a player who has tested positive to return under the updated league protocol, he must be asymptomatic over a 24-hour period. This, obviously, takes the second-year lineman out of their Week 15 matchup with the Bills.

Brown had been coming off one of his best performances of the season in the 29-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, having totaled five tackles (two for a loss) and a pair of quarterback hits. The Panthers will go into Sunday with DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy and Phil Hoskins as their only defensive tackles.

Carolina, additionally, made a few adjustments in the lead-up to tomorrow’s tilt. Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III has been activated while running back Reggie Bonnafon and wideout Willie Snead have been elevated from the practice squad.

