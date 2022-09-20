Panthers place DT Bravvion Roy on IR

The Carolina Panthers began the 2022 regular season with some relatively solid depth in the middle of their defensive line. Unfortunately, that group took a hit this weekend.

As announced by the team on Tuesday, defensive tackle Bravvion Roy has been placed on the injured reserve. He will now be out for at least the next four weeks.

Roy was carted away from the Week 2 loss to the New York Giants. The 25-year-old has since been diagnosed with a hamstring injury.

Carolina drafted Roy in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Baylor University. Over his three professional seasons, the 6-foot-1, 330-pounder has recorded 61 combined tackles, a sack, eight quarterback hits and a pair of passes defensed over 34 games.

Summer standout Marquan McCall, who signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent this spring, replaced Roy to finish up Sunday’s action at MetLife Stadium. So look for McCall, who registered three tackles against the Giants, to assume that spot behind starters Derrick Brown and Matt Ioannidis for the foreseeable future.

Related

Panthers CB Donte Jackson jokes about Buccaneers-Saints fight Are Matt Rhule's Panthers the new laughing stock of the NFL?

List

Have Panthers hit rock bottom across NFL power rankings?

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire