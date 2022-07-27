Panthers place CB Jaycee Horn on active-PUP list

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn may have rolled up to training camp with some firepower in the form of a matte black SRT Hellcat with team-colored trim. But he’s not quite ready to take it full throttle on the football field.

As announced by the team prior to Wednesday’s opening practice, Horn has been placed on the active-physically unable to perform list. This will, obviously, limit the second-year defensive back’s availability, but he can be activated from the designation at any time.

Horn was selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of South Carolina. He’d go on to impress right away, chalking up his first interception while allowing just one catch against five targets over three games.

Unfortunately, he sustained a broken right foot during the team’s Week 3 contest against the Houston Texans. Horn went on to miss the following 14 games of the season.

Related

Panthers CB Rashaan Melvin retires Panthers HC Matt Rhule: 'My job is not to pick the starting QB'

List