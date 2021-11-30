Panthers place CB Donte Jackson on IR

The Carolina Panthers are just adding dirt atop their 2021 grave.

On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after running back Christian McCaffrey had his campaign come to an end, the team announced they’ve placed cornerback Donte Jackson on the injured reserve as well. This, too, is another season-ending move for a key Carolina starter.

Jackson sustained a groin injury in the Week 12 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He closes the book on the year with 61 combined tackles and a pair of interceptions over his 12 games.

Without Jackson and, likely, first-round pick Jaycee Horn for the rest of the way out—the defense may be exiting 2021 rostering a completely different duo atop their depth chart at the cornerback position. Stephon Gilmore, A.J. Bouye, Keith Taylor Jr., CJ Henderson, Myles Hartsfield and Rashaan Melvin now remain.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, what was a hopeful trip down to South Beach ended up being a last hoorah of sorts for their current playoff hopes. And this could’ve been the last hoorah for Jackson in Carolina, who is an unrestricted free agent this spring.

