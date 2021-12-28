Panthers place C Sam Tecklenburg on reserve/COVID-19 list

Yesterday, the Carolina Panthers started off their week by announcing a “somewhat significant” spread of COVID-19 cases on the roster and having to place six players on the shelf. On Tuesday, they added another.

Carolina’s latest guy to hit the reserve/COVID-19 list is center Sam Tecklenburg. Tecklenburg played in each of the offense’s 70 snaps this past Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he allowed a modest two pressures in the 32-6 loss.

The second-year offensive lineman started in place of Pat Elflein—who was already starting in place of Matt Paradis. Elflein remains one of the 12 Panthers who are currently away from the team after a positive test—a group which also includes defensive end Brian Burns and linebacker Shaq Thompson.

If Elflein and Tecklenburg do not return in time, Carolina will have to get a bit resourceful at the center position for their matchup with the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The favorite to take over the reins may be Mike Horton, who was one of four practice squad protections this week.

