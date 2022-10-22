Panthers place C Pat Elflein on IR

Carolina Panthers center Pat Elflein has had himself a solid 2022 campaign. Unfortunately, however, it’ll have to be put on hold.

On Saturday, the Panthers announced they’ve now placed the 28-year-old lineman on injured reserve. Elflein, who has been dealing with a hip injury, missed practice throughout the week in the lead-up to Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to this setback, Elflein played every offensive snap for the Panthers through six games this season. Over that time, he’s earned an overall grade of 59.8 from Pro Football Focus, who has also attributed the sixth-year veteran with just six pressures (one sack) in 219 pass-blocking attempts.

In his place will be Bradley Bozeman, a free-agent signing from this past spring. Bozeman, who was the favorite to initially start at center, sustained a setback of his own—an ankle injury that kept him out action to close out the summer.

Carolina has also activated defensive tackle Bravvion Roy from IR. Roy will provide some much needed depth on the interior of the line tomorrow with the probable absence of starter Matt Ioannidis.

Related

Player Prowl: Panthers choosing between Bucs WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Scott Fitterer on if Panthers are tanking after trading Christian McCaffrey: 'No'

List

Our (sorta) bold predictions for Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 7

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire