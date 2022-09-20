Panthers place Bravvion Roy on injured reserve

The Panthers defensive line depth took a hit on Sunday when Bravvion Roy injured his hamstring and he’ll be out of action for a while.

The team announced that Roy has been placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. No corresponding move was announced, so they have two openings on their 53-man roster as they never replaced kick returner Andre Roberts when he went on injured reserve last week.

Roy had two tackles and a quarterback hit in the first two games of the season. The 2020 sixth-round pick started 11 of the 32 games he played in his first two seasons. He had 59 tackles and a sack in those appearances.

The Panthers had been using Roy as their third defensive tackle. Phil Hoskins and Marquan McCall will now play behind Matt Ioannidis and Derrick Brown.

