Panthers place Brady Christensen on IR

The Panthers won't have one of their starting offensive linemen for at least the next four weeks.

Carolina placed left guard Brady Christensen on injured reserve on Wednesday, the team announced.

Christensen played all of the Panthers' offensive snaps in the season-opening loss to the Falcons. But Christensen suffered a biceps injury late in the contest.

A third-round pick in 2021, Christensen started all 17 games for Carolina last year.

Carolina also placed Stantley Thomas-Oliver on the practice squad IR with a hamstring injury and released running back Spencer Brown from the practice squad. As corresponding moves, the club signed receiver Michael Strachan and announced the signing of Tarik Cohen to the practice squad.

Cohen has not played in a regular-season game since 2020.