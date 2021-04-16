Panthers pick Kentucky CB in round two of new 2021 NFL mock draft

The Panthers signed A.J. Bouye recently to what was another bargain short-term deal, meeting what was arguably their most critical defensive need of the year. Adding only one veteran at this position won’t be enough, though. The team clearly has an eye on drafting another – three of their six reported virtual meetings so far have been with cornerback prospects – including two with Asante Samuel Jr..

Bringing in Bouye and trading for Sam Darnold should help free the Panthers to take the best player available at No. 8 overall. Round two seems like a good spot to target a corner, though.

In Luke Easterling’s latest 2021 mock at Draft Wire, Carolina selects Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph at No. 39.

Joseph (6-foot-1, 192 pounds) has the length you’d expect from a Scott Fitterer/Seattle type corner. He also has some ball skills, having posted four interceptions and 25 tackles last season for the Wildcats. Let’s see what we can learn from his 2020 tape.

