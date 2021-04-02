Panthers pick Florida State CB in round 2 of ESPN 2021 NFL mock draft

The Carolina Panthers are expected to use their first-round draft pick this year on either a quarterback or a left tackle. While there’s always a case to go best player available, doing anything else at No. 8 this year would be a little bit crazy given the team’s situation. Where they go from there is more of an open question, though.

For our money the team’s next-most dire needs are on the back end of their defense. The best use of their draft capital after addressing QB and LT should be taking a versatile cornerback prospect. In Todd McShay’s new two-round mock draft at ESPN, Carolina picks Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr. in round two at No. 39.

“Both of the Panthers’ projected starting corners — Rashaan Melvin and Donte Jackson — could be free agents in 2022, and Samuel is an instinctive corner with great change-of-direction skills. Plus, Samuel can slide into a nickel role if needed.”

That last quality McShay mentions is a critical one, as Carolina has a need both in the slot and on the outside.

Samuel (5-foot-10, 184 pounds) can do both but is better-suited to defend the slot. In college, he totaled four interceptions and 29 pass breakups in 31 games with the Seminoles. His father was an All-Pro cornerback who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Let’s take a look at some of Samuel’s college tape.

Samuel vs. Pittsburgh

Samuel vs. Georgia Tech

Samuel vs. Miami (Fl.)

Pro Football Focus has Samuel ranked as the fifth-best corner in this class.

