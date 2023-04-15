Panthers pick different CB in 2021 NFL draft do-over

As soon as the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos went back-to-back with cornerbacks in the 2021 NFL draft, we knew the selections would be forever linked—especially since those selections were both sons of former big-name pros. So, did the team who jumped first make the right decision?

NFL.com writer Adam Rank doesn’t think so, as detailed in his do-over of the event. When posed with the same choice, Rank opted for Patrick Surtain II over Jayce Horn for the Panthers and the eighth overall pick.

If the Panthers still have their hearts set on a cornerback, then they should take Surtain, who has outplayed Horn thus far, earning an All-Pro nod last season (though, to be fair to Horn, injuries have gotten in his way). For what it’s worth, I thought Carolina should’ve drafted Fields back in 2021. But he’s not available in this redraft, so Surtain it is.

Surtain has since gone on to make the Denver Broncos, and presumably his father, proud. The University of Alabama product, as Rank noted, earned his first All-Pro selection this past season and finished with Pro Football Focus’ second-highest coverage grade amongst all corners (86.7).

Joe’s kid ain’t too shabby either. Horn, who goes 16th to the Arizona Cardinals in this redo, has allowed just 29 receptions on 56 targets and a 48.4 passer rating against over his 16-game career.

So maybe, when it’s all said and done, Horn doesn’t end up being the absolute best choice the Panthers could’ve made. But he certainly wasn’t a wrong one.

