Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown has a guarantee through 2024.

The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on Brown’s contract today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That means Brown has a guaranteed salary of $11.665 million for the 2024 season. If he plays out that year he’s slated to hit free agency in March of 2025, although it’s possible he’ll get a new long-term deal long before that.

The Panthers selected Brown with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He started all 17 games last season.

Panthers pick up Derrick Brown fifth-year option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk