Panthers PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason opener vs. Commanders

Which Carolina Panthers impressed (and didn’t impress) the film buffs on Saturday afternoon? Here’s how Pro Football Focus dissected the very best and very worst from the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.

Best of the offense

1. QB Baker Mayfield: 80.5

2. OL Cade Mays: 79.1

3. WR Keith Kirkwood: 78.4

4. WR Derek Wright: 77.2

5. TE Giovanni Ricci: 75.5

Hey, would ya look at that! In his first game (kinda) as a Panther, Mayfield returns the highest offensive grade on the team.

The offense’s opening possession, the only one of Mayfield’s day, saw the former No. 1 overall pick complete four of his seven attempts for 45 yards. He led Carolina on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that ended in a 41-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez.

Worst of the offense

33. TE Jared Scott: 46.5

34. C Pat Elflein: 45.6

35. QB Matt Corral: 43.3

36. RG Austin Corbett: 31.9

37: TE Nate Becker: 30.3

Corral completed just one of his nine passes for 11 yards, even despite “leading” the game-winning drive. Earlier in the game, Corbett and Elflein were charged with a pressure apiece over eight pass-blocking snaps.

Best of the defense

1. LB Cory Littleton: 92.8

2. CB Duke Dawson: 90.1

3. CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III: 82.1

4. LB Brandon Smith: 81.5

5. CB Tae Hayes: 77.0

Dawson was targeted twice in coverage, allowing one reception for six yards and picking off the other. His fellow corner in Hayes led all Panthers with five tackles.

Smith held his own in the passing game as well. The rookie earned himself a 78.4 coverage grade from PFF over 18 coverage snaps.

Worst of the defense

31. LB Julian Stanford: 37.7

32. DT Daviyon Nixon: 37.4

33. LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley: 36.4

34. DT Bravvion Roy: 36.0

35. DT Frank Herron: 30.2

Graham-Mobley was charged with 72 receiving yards in coverage, allowing three catches on three targets.

