Panthers PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 1 vs. Jets

That’s not only the sweet scent of a Carolina Panthers victory you’re currently picking up. It’s also the smell of a fresh batch of Pro Football Focus grades.

Here are, according to PFF, the best and worst performers on both sides of the ball for Carolina in their 19-14 win over the New York Jets.

Best of the offense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1. WR DJ Moore (81.9) 2. TE Ian Thomas (76.8) 3. OT Taylor Moton (74.8) 4. C Matt Paradis (73.2) 5. QB Sam Darnold (70.1) Moore tops the list after reeling in six catches for 80 yards. He also added in a run of 14 yards. Thomas barely showed up on the box score with his one reception for 17 yards, but a strong day as a blocker (74.2 in the pass and 74.4 in the run) shows up here. Carolina's best two offensive linemen were, well, their best two offensive linemen. They helped Darnold get through his solid afternoon of 279 yards and no interceptions.

Worst of the offense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

5. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (52.0) 4. OT Trent Scott (51.7) 3. G Pat Elflein (51.3) 2. TE Dan Arnold (48.8) 1. TE Colin Thompson (40.4) A PFF darling during the preseason, Marshall Jr. falls flat in his regular season debut for the film buffs. He went for 26 yards on three grabs. Elflein, not particularly a fan favorite just yet, won't endear himself with that mark. Those two tight ends won't either, combining for two catches and six yards (all Arnold's) with poor passing and blocking grades.

Best of the defense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

1. LB Frankie Luvu (77.5) 2. DT Derrick Brown (76.4) 3. LB Shaq Thompson (75.7) 4. DE Marquis Haynes (73.8) 5. CB Donte Jackson (72.8) "Uce" shows out in his debut, earning the top grade on defense. Luvu's play on special teams (71.1) added to his outing. Well, of course Shaq is up there. How can you not be with 10 tackles, a sack, an interception and three pass deflections? Jackson cracks the top-five after allowing four receptions for 58 yards on six targets.

Worst of the defense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

5. CB Jaycee Horn (62.0) 4. S Juston Burris (61.5) 3. S Jeremy Chinn (55.5) 2. S Sean Chandler (55.4) 1. DT Bravvion Roy (49.0) 2021's eighth overall pick didn't do it for PFF in his debut. Horn allowed two grabs for 18 yards on four tries. The safety trio didn't either, with each failing to at least hit the coverage mark of 58.0 on Sunday. Chinn did, however, grade out at a 90.4 in pass rush and 81.3 in tackling. [listicle id=640496]

1

1