Panthers PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 10 vs. Cardinals

Despite crafting a uniquely decorated résumé, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has never been the apple of Pro Football Focus’ eye. In fact, he’s only graded above an 80.0 overall just once, and that was in his 2015 Most Valuable Player campaign.

Whether you subscribe to the PFF way or not, the grades are in for this week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. And Newton makes himself an intriguing appearance . . .

Best of the offense

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

1. RT Taylor Moton (78.9)

1. RB Christian McCaffrey (78.9)

3. QB P.J. Walker (73.7)

4. WR Brandon Zylstra (71.7)

5. QB Cam Newton (70.7)

Two snaps, two touchdowns for Cam. Now—one game, one appearance in the top five of PFF grades.

Newton’s compact season debut of 22 total yards and two scores gets him some notice. Walker earns some recognition as well from under center, having completed 22 of his 29 passes for 167 yards.

McCaffrey, rightfully so, also gets a spot. How could he not after racking up 161 scrimmage yards on just 23 touches?

Worst of the offense

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

5. LG Michael Jordan (56.4)

4. TE Tommy Tremble (55.3)

3. RB Ameer Abdullah (55.2)

2. LT Brady Christensen (54.7)

1. FB Giovanni Ricci (50.2)

Perhaps it was his inefficiency with his touches that got him here, as Abdullah did provide another decent jolt for the offense. But he finished at 24 rushing yards on nine takes (2.7 yards per attempt) and 27 receiving yards on four grabs (6.8 yards per reception).

Jordan and Christensen fall into the bunch after the offensive line’s shutout of Arizona. The front allowed zero sacks and just five pressures, with neither of these men accounting for any of those.

In fact, they earned pass-blocking grades of 87.3 and 75.6, respectively. It must’ve been their 53.9 and 50.7 marks in the run game that pulled the pair down.

Best of the defense

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

1. LB Shaq Thompson (91.6)

2. OLB Haason Reddick (90.2)

3. CB Keith Taylor Jr. (76.1)

4. CB Donte Jackson (74.1)

5. CB Myles Hartsfield (72.7)

Thompson continues his wrecking ball of a campaign. He was all over the stat sheet with a team-high six tackles, 1.0 sack, two pass deflections and two quarterback hits.

Speaking of quarterback hits, who’s been better than Reddick? Not many, as the former Cardinal had a happy homecoming with 1.5 sacks and three touches on the opposing passer.

Worst of the defense

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

4. CB C.J. Henderson (54.7)

4. DT DaQuan Jones (54.7)

3. OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (54.1)

2. DE Yetur Gross-Matos (50.4)

1. LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (41.7)

Whoever’s grading these games for Carolina, they must not be a fan of Carter Jr.’s work. The fourth-year backer lands in the bottom five for the fourth straight week and fifth time overall this season.

Henderson, additionally, is still a work in progress for the Panthers. He was charged with allowing a 20-yard reception on his only target of the afternoon.

