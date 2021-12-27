Panthers PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 16 vs. Buccaneers

Sunday afternoon may have very well played host to the final home—at least as a Carolina Panther—for quarterback Cam Newton. And, apparently, Pro Football Focus didn’t lighten up on his performance.

Here’s the best and worst grades from the team in their 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Best of the offense

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

1. WR Shi Smith (73.0)

2. RT Taylor Moton (69.9)

3. WR DJ Moore (67.7)

4. WR Robby Anderson (63.2)

5. RB Chuba Hubbard (61.4)

The rookie Smith hits the top five for the first time this season. His 86 yards on three grabs, including a 63-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter, boosts him atop the group.

Moton follows Smith up at the No. 2 spot. Despite yet another ugly effort by the offensive line, the franchise right tackle was not charged with any of the seven sacks while allowing a pair of pressures.

Worst of the offense

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

5. RG John Miller (49.5)

4. LG Michael Jordan (47.7)

3. RB Ameer Abdullah (46.2)

2. TE Stephen Sullivan (45.9)

1. QB Cam Newton (42.8)

According to the film buffs, Newton was not better than any of his offensive teammates—let alone his passing compadre Sam Darnold. He completed seven of his 13 throws for 61 yards and a pick while rushing for a team-high 42 yards.

Jordan and Miller combined to allow three sacks and 10 pressures on the afternoon.

Best of the defense

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

1. LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (76.6)

2. LB Frankie Luvu (74.7)

3. S Kenny Robinson (71.3)

4. CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (63.6)

5. S Sean Chandler (62.3)

Carter Jr., usually not a PFF favorite, tops the unit for the first time in 2021. His coverage (78.7) and tackling (73.1) grades helped propel him to the spot.

His fellow backer in Luvu follows up him, having recorded a pair of hurries over his 31 snaps.

Worst of the defense

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

5. DE Morgan Fox (52.9)

4. DT Bravvion Roy (52.1)

3. S Juston Burris (50.9)

2. DE Brian Burns (49.3)

1. S Myles Hartsfield (35.0)

The newly-minted Pro Bowler Burns wasn’t effective in PFF’s eyes this week, producing just two pressures over 28 pass-rushing tries. He was also saddled with a lowly 29.4 tackling mark.

He’d be at the bottom of the barrel if not for Hartsfield, who allowed four receptions for 19 yards and a score on six targets.

