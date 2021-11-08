Panthers PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 9 vs. Patriots

The Carolina Panthers gave us yet another piece of film to burn with yet another concerning showing. This time, it came at the expense of the much beloved New England Patriots.

Here’s what the video buffs over at Pro Football Focus thought of that film in their Week 9 grades.

Best of the offense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1. LG Michael Jordan (75.3)

2. WR DJ Moore (69.1)

3. LT Cameron Erving (68.0)

4. C Sam Tecklenburg (67.4)

5. RT Taylor Moton (61.9)

There wasn’t much “best” to go around in this touchdown-less performance.

But the offensive line did get a little love, with almost the entire unit (save for right guard Trent Scott) making up for this top-five. Over a combined 123 pass-blocking snaps—Jordan, Erving, Tecklenburg and Moton allowed a total of five pressures.

Moore, a usual around these parts, rounded out the bunch. He reeled in three catches for 32 yards while adding another 14 on the ground through a pair of rushes.

Worst of the offense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

5. TE Ian Thomas (49.0)

4. RG Trent Scott (47.4)

3. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (43.4)

2. QB Sam Darnold (41.6)

1. TE Colin Thompson (33.8)

No surprise as Darnold nearly hits the very bottom here.

The struggling quarterback completed just 16 of his 33 attempts for 172 yards, no scores (obviously) and three interceptions. The stupendous nature of those three picks, particularly the two gifts to Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, contributed to his 42.9 mark in the passing game.

Best of the defense

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

1. CB Stephon Gilmore (83.0)

2. S Jeremy Chinn (81.5)

3. OLB Marquis Haynes (80.3)

4. OLB Haason Reddick (74.5)

5. DE Brian Burns (74.0)

Gilmore, who now has an interception in each of his two games with Carolina, impressed in yet another limited outing. That pick was the only target that came his way over eight coverage snaps.

Conversely, an extremely busy day from Chinn didn’t go unnoticed. His game-high 11 combined tackles included five stops.

Worst of the defense

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

5. LB Shaq Thompson (40.8)

4. DT Derrick Brown (39.1)

3. LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (33.2)

2. S Sean Chandler (31.0)

1. DE Yetur Gross-Matos (29.2)

After a glorious return last week, even by PFF’s standards, Thompson squeezes into the bottom-five. He was charged with four missed tackles while allowing four catches and 38 yards on four targets.

Gross-Matos and Carter Jr. weren’t particularly tight against the run either. They were saddled with 29.6 and 29.9 grades, respectively, in that department.

