Panthers PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 15 vs. Bills

Let’s take a look at how Pro Football Focus saw the Carolina Panthers’ 31-14 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills here in Week 15.

Best of the offense

1. WR DJ Moore (76.8)

2. RT Taylor Moton (73.5)

3. LG Michael Jordan (65.1)

4. WR Robby Anderson (64.4)

5. WR Brandon Zylstra (59.3)

Carolina didn’t have much of a passing day, as the offense finished with just 124 yards through the air. Yet, three of their wideouts hit the top five.

Moore, who’s now landed in his group for the ninth time this season, tied for a team-high 48 receiving yards on six grabs. Anderson makes it two appearances in a row after a three-catch, 29-yard outing.

Worst of the offense

5. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (55.2)

4. RB Chuba Hubbard (53.5)

3. LT Cameron Erving (50.8)

2. TE Ian Thomas (48.1)

1. QB Cam Newton (47.8)

Again, the aerial attack wasn’t much of an attack for the Panthers. So, it may not be completely surprising for some to see Newton here.

Cam completed 18 of his 38 throws for 156 yards, a touchdown and a pick. He did, though, register a team-high 71 rushing yards and a score on 15 carries.

Speaking of rushing, Hubbard didn’t get much of a chance on Sunday. He only had his number called eight times, which resulted in 40 yards on the ground.

Best of the defense

1. DT Bravvion Roy (78.6)

2. S Jeremy Chinn (77.9)

3. DE Marquis Haynes (76.0)

4. S Sean Chandler (72.1)

5. DE Haason Reddick (70.3)

With Derrick Brown shelved on the reserve/COVID-19 list, his fellow second-year defensive tackle in Roy made the most of some extra burn. Even including the highly questionable penalty on the sideline, Roy claims the top spot off the strength of five tackles and a quarterback hit along with two pressures and a stop.

Chinn and his interception earn a spot here as well. He also tied for the team-high in tackles (seven), making this the second straight week he’s led the Panthers in the category.

Worst of the defense

5. LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (50.0)

4. CB Rashaan Melvin (48.0)

3. CB CJ Henderson (46.6)

2. DT Phil Hoskins (33.5)

1. LB Julian Stanford (28.3)

Chinn tied with Carter Jr., who did not get similar treatment. Although he had himself a nice tackling grade (80.2), the film buffs nicked him for his coverage (37.2).

Henderson wasn’t particularly great in coverage either, according to PFF, with some extended playing time. His 41 defensive snaps, his most as a Panther, saw him charged with two receptions for 23 yards over three targets.

