Panthers PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 11 vs. Washington

One of the most memorable days in Carolina Panthers franchise history went down at Bank of America Stadium in Week 11. That, however, didn’t necessarily mean the team played one of its cleanest games ever.

Here’s the two cents over from Pro Football Focus on the best and worst performances in the Panthers’ 27-21 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Best of the offense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

1. LT Brady Christensen (81.1)

2. RB Christian McCaffrey (76.1)

3. RG John Miller (74.6)

4. TE Tommy Tremble (73.6)

5. LT Dennis Daley (73.3)

5. QB Cam Newton (73.3)

The electric duo of Newton and McCaffrey find themselves back in the top five. Newton went for 235 yards of total offense with three touchdowns while completing 21 of his 27 throws. McCaffrey, who caught one of those scores, racked up 119 scrimmage yards.

Christensen’s relief appearance of Daley earns him the No. 1 grade of the bunch. He allowed zero pressures in his 26 pass-blocking snaps.

Worst of the offense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

5. TE Ian Thomas (56.6)

4. FB Giovanni Ricci (55.3)

2. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (52.3)

2. WR Brandon Zylstra (52.3)

1. LB Michael Jordan (41.2)

PFF took Jordan’s performance personally. They charged the third-year guard with four total pressures on the day.

Thomas’ big block on Newton’s 24-yard touchdown run wasn’t enough to get in their good graces either. He, Zylstra and Marshall Jr. combined for 14 yards on two catches.

Best of the defense

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

1. CB Stephon Gilmore (70.8)

2. DL Morgan Fox (69.6)

3. S Jeremy Chinn (67.5)

4. LB Shaq Thompson (64.7)

5. S Sean Chandler (61.2)

Gilmore was, again, very good over his busiest outing of the season (37 snaps). He’s now been graded as Carolina’s No. 1 or No. 2 defender in three of his four games played.

Chinn, per usual, was all over the place. He recorded a game-high 13 tackles with seven stops.

Worst of the defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

5. CB Donte Jackson (37.5)

3. DT Derrick Brown (33.3)

3. DT Bravvion Roy (33.3)

2. DT DaQuan Jones (29.8)

1. CB Keith Taylor Jr. (28.6)

It was all but certain that Jackson was going to wind up here. He had himself a tough time trying to stop Washington wideout Terry McLaurin, who ripped off 103 receiving yards on just five grabs.

Carolina’s interior, obviously, didn’t hit the mark either. They had a tough time themselves, partly allowing Washington to run them down for 190 yards on 40 carries.

