Panthers PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 8 vs. Falcons

Two key returns on defense had the Carolina Panthers, quite evidently, feeling pretty good in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Those comebacks also had them looking pretty good in the latest round of Pro Football Focus grades.

Here’s how the team’s top (and bottom) performers marked out in the Week 8 victory.

Best of the offense

1. QB Sam Darnold (85.0)

2. TE Tommy Tremble (74.5)

3. RB Ameer Abdullah (71.1)

4. LG Michael Jordan (68.4)

5. RT Taylor Moton (67.9)

Darnold bounced back, at least according to PFF, after three straight horrific outings. He completed 13 of his 24 throws for 129 yards while running for another 66 on eight attempts.

Abdullah added a jolt of 31 yards to that 203-yard rushing output from Carolina. He also reeled in three receptions for 35 yards.

Worst of the offense

5. RB Chuba Hubbard (56.1)

4. RB Royce Freeman (55.0)

3. WR Robby Anderson (51.2)

2. FB Giovanni Ricci (48.4)

1. QB P.J. Walker (28.6)

Apparently, Hubbard’s 82 rushing yards weren’t enough to keep him off the bottom-five. He graded out at a 63.5 in the run game despite legging out a game-high total and Carolina’s only touchdown of the game.

Anderson, obviously, didn’t shine . . . yet again. He was targeted just once, on a ball that was blown up by safety Erik Harris, and shut out for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2016.

Best of the defense

1. LB Shaq Thompson (93.6)

2. CB Stephon Gilmore (90.2)

3. DT Derrick Brown (86.1)

4. DT DaQuan Jones (76.7)

5. CB A.J. Bouye (71.7)

The Panthers got both Thompson and Gilmore to return to the field. And they, in turn, both got huge interceptions to halt the Falcons offense.

Thompson, who recorded a team-high 10 tackles, saw his come near the end of the first half to keep the deficit at just four. Gilmore, in helping lock down standout rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, plucked his away late in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

Worst of the defense

5. LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (58.3)

4. OLB Marquis Haynes (57.6)

3. LB Frankie Luvu (57.5)

2. DT Bravvion Roy (56.0)

1. LB Clay Johnston (50.9)

Thompson’s fellow backer in Carter Jr. didn’t fare as well. PFF charged him with a pair of missed tackles and six receptions allowed on six targets.

Luvu, who’s often a staple amongst the defense’s top-five, missed a tackle of his own over 13 defensive snaps.

