Panthers pay tribute to QB Taylor Heinicke's late father

On Sunday afternoon, Taylor Heinicke got his first start in the NFL, subbing in for the injured Cam Newton as the Carolina Panthers faced the Atlanta Falcons.

On Sunday morning, the Panthers’ social media team paid tribute to Heinicke’s late father Brett with a touching photo:

Got a seat and a shirt saved for you today, Brett Heinicke. pic.twitter.com/vl9c9ZB7Kd — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 23, 2018





Brett Heinicke spent most of Taylor’s high school career as his son’s best advocate. He drove Taylor to camps all over the country, he cut recruitment videos, he contacted more than 250 schools seeking a scholarship for his son. And it paid off; Taylor got an offer from Old Dominion University, where he’d lead the Monarchs to the playoffs and win an armload of awards.

Brett Heinicke died just before the winter break of Taylor’s freshman year. “He was my best friend,” Taylor said earlier this week. “I would say he’s like the best father. He did everything for me. That hit hard.”

Asked if he thought his father would be proud of his son making a start in the NFL, Taylor didn’t hesitate. “I tell you one thing. He would have been at every game. Away, London, he would have been there. He would drop anything. That’s what a great father would do.”

Taylor Heinicke got his first start of his four-team, five-pass NFL career Sunday. And his father Brett is a huge reason why, even if he won’t be there in person.

Carolina’s Taylor Heinicke started his first NFL game on Sunday against Atlanta. (AP)

