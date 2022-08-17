Watch: Panthers, Patriots fight again after cheap shot to Christian McCaffrey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Christian McCaffrey
    Christian McCaffrey
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots got together on Wednesday for the second of their two joint practices on the week, and . . . oh, excuse us. There’s been a slight change in programming here, folks.

It turns out the two teams actually got together on Wednesday for Round 3 of their summer slugfest. A day after a pair of scraps broke out at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., another heated scrum halted the latest session between the sides.

This time, it was another dustup between Panthers safety Kenny Robinson and Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson—specifically on a hit during a love kickoff drill—that got tensions rising. Then, an apparent cheap shot to star rusher Christian McCaffrey really set things off.

In addition to Deatrich Wise’s ejection, Robinson and Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard were also sent off the field. For Robinson, who may have been on roster bubble, that was his second early exit from practice in as many days.

Related

Panthers bring in former Broncos LB for visit

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson on Baker Mayfield: I like his leadership

List

Biggest takeaways from Panthers' 1st joint practice with Patriots

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories