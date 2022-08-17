Watch: Panthers, Patriots fight again after cheap shot to Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots got together on Wednesday for the second of their two joint practices on the week, and . . . oh, excuse us. There’s been a slight change in programming here, folks.

It turns out the two teams actually got together on Wednesday for Round 3 of their summer slugfest. A day after a pair of scraps broke out at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., another heated scrum halted the latest session between the sides.

This time, it was another dustup between Panthers safety Kenny Robinson and Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson—specifically on a hit during a love kickoff drill—that got tensions rising. Then, an apparent cheap shot to star rusher Christian McCaffrey really set things off.

They've paused the drill after Kristian Wilkerson got hurt. He's still down on the turfy. @markdaniels saw Kenny Robinson (who was ejected for fighting yesterday) make the hit that knocked Wilkerson out. A large number of Patriots players went to the sideline. Just talk. https://t.co/IgKjw1ppN0 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 17, 2022

Massive scrum near far side stands. Appeared Christian McCaffrey took a cheap shot, which set things off. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022

Fan footage of the play that led up to the big fight near stands. pic.twitter.com/EHcfYtOlgp — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 17, 2022

#panthers first team offense vs #Patriots first team defense. McCaffrey got tackled near the sideline, he threw the ball at a defender and then the brawl ensued.

Deatrich Wise, Kenny Robinson and Chuba Hubbard have all been ejected. @NBC10 @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/AinNxpABFV — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) August 17, 2022

The skinny on the scrap from folks in the stands. Deatrich Wise hit Christian McCaffrey at or over boundary and hit him pretty good. McCaffrey spiked ball at him. More than one Panther descended on Wise and drove him into stands where he landed on woman in first row. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 17, 2022

In addition to Deatrich Wise’s ejection, Robinson and Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard were also sent off the field. For Robinson, who may have been on roster bubble, that was his second early exit from practice in as many days.

