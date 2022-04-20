Will Panthers pass on drafting QB in '22 draft? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss if Carolina Panthers will pass on drafting QB in '22 draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" discuss if Carolina Panthers will pass on drafting QB in '22 draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Geno Smith hasn’t signed with the Seahawks just yet. Although the Seahawks announced that they had signed Smith today, the NFL’s transaction wire said that the contract was disapproved by the league office. It is not immediately clear what the issue was with the contract, but no contract is official until the league office approves [more]
Kirby Wilson's was coaching RB for the Raiders two years ago. Now he's making a spectacle of himself as a USFL coach by cutting player over lunch order
Adam Schefter's thoughts and the social media activity of Deebo Samuel's brother make it hard to be optimistic about Samuel's long-term future with the #49ers.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has issues with "Winning Time," too.
The New Orleans Breakers get a 23-17 season-opening win with a familiar face at quarterback
Could the Cardinals really trade Kyler Murray before the 2022 NFL draft? One NFL analyst thinks it's a very real possibility.
TAMPA — If there are some clues about areas of need for the Bucs heading into next week’s NFL draft, it’s in the free agents that have yet to re-sign with the team. Specifically, Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh. Also, throw in one who has stayed retired in Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet. While Gronkowski could simply be waiting until the Bucs offseason workout program is over before reuniting with ...
“My competitive fire burns the way it burns."
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have unveiled a new three-round NFL Mock Draft, and their three selections for the Patriots all make sense given the team's personnel needs.
Best of luck to him!
In the latest 7-round mock draft from Giants Wire, Big Blue addresses several key problems, add depth and land "The Punt God."
The Chiefs made a major change to their roster when they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins last month and the group of targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes will look very different as a result. They’ve signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as free agents, which means they’re going to have bigger wideouts [more]
An AFC North rival reportedly claimed former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin off of waivers
Colin Kaepernick has spent time this year working out with several NFL players, and one of the players at one of the sessions was Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields said he and Kaepernick have worked with the same private quarterback coach, and that led to them getting in a session together this offseason. “That was [more]
Tommy Pham and Kyle Farmer weren't happy about Luke Voit's slide, which gave Tyler Stephenson a concussion.
The son of two-time major champ John Daly played in one tournament last fall for the Razorbacks.
Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Cristian Pache made another spectacular defensive play and Oakland beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday night before the Athletics’ smallest home crowd in 42 years. A day after their lowest attendance for a home opener without coronavirus restrictions in more than 30 years, the A’s drew a crowd of 3,748 — the smallest with fans at the Coliseum since 3,180 attended a 6-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 25, 1980. Elvis Andrus and Christian Bethancourt both had two hits and scored to help Oakland to its seventh win in 10 games after an 0-2 start.
ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. have the Jacksonville Jaguars taking two wide receivers in the third round in their latest collaborative mock draft.
Duval's best-known round was the 59 he shot in the 1999 American Express on that way to a win and No. 1 in the world
Philadelphia Eagles address major needs in Mel Kiper, Todd McShay's alternating 3-round mock draft for ESPN