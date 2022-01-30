Panthers pass on 2022’s best prospect in new CBS mock draft?

Will the Carolina Panthers attack the draft more for talent or need? Well, past comments from both head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer would tell you they’re proponents of the former.

But the newest mock draft from CBS Sports may disagree.

In his latest set of first-round projections, NFL draft writer Josh Edwards uses the Panthers’ sixth overall pick on offensive tackle Charles Cross while leaving safety Kyle Hamilton—the site’s No. 1-ranked prospect—on the board.

“Looking back five years from now, it would not surprise me if Cross was the best lineman to come out of this class,” Edwards notes. “He is just a sophomore and has shown steady improvement. He is reverse Ikem Ekwonu in the sense that Cross is already good in pass protection but still needs some work on run blocking.”

There’s no doubt, as already backed up by a handful of Edwards’ fellow mockers, that Cross would be a prudent investment for Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Mississippi State product can even provide the franchise with its long-awaited answer at the all-important left tackle position.

But, if this were indeed the case, is passing up on the class’ top player a move the front office would regret? Plus, not only is Hamilton everything you want in a playmaking, game-changing defensive back—but he too could fill a need alongside Jeremy Chinn for the Panthers.

Let’s not also gloss over the prospect of a secondary that could potentially feature Hamilton, Chinn, Jaycee Horn and (if he grows into that ninth overall selection from 2020) CJ Henderson. And that’s not even factoring in the possibility of a new deal for Stephon Gilmore and/or Donte Jackson.

So . . . Legion of Boom 2.0?

