Panthers parting ways with longtime scout, hiring another from Commanders

Area scout Eli Montague has been a member of the Carolina Panthers organization dating back to 2008—even before longtime long snapper JJ Jansen came along. But that run has ended this week.

As first noted by Neil Stratton of Inside The League on Wednesday, the Panthers will be parting ways with Montague as they head into the 2024 season. The decision will effectively end a 16-year tenure.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Montague started with the Panthers as an equipment intern for the 2008 campaign. He’d work in a number of internship positions (equipment, football operations and pro scouting) before moving to college scouting.

Montague went on to serve as the team’s college scouting assistant, BLESTO scout and southeast area scout.

Stratton later reported that the Panthers will also be adding to the front office, as they plan to hire former Washington Commanders national scout David Whittington. Whittington spent 15 seasons in Washington.

