Panthers pair new franchise QB with dynamic WR in ESPN’s 3-round mock draft

If the Carolina Panthers are investing the 2023 NFL draft’s first overall pick in a new franchise quarterback—and they are—then they’ll have to invest right back into him. Let’s take the latest mock from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay as an example of that.

In their new set of projections, the draft guru duo takes turns making selections throughout the first three round of the event. Kiper Jr. just so happened to get each of Carolina’s picks, and starts off with what’s become the likely choice atop the board—University of Alabama’s Bryce Young.

He writes:

I’m doing this mock draft to fill needs — within reason. My No. 1 overall prospect? Defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The Panthers have to get a quarterback, though, and they can get their choice of them at No. 1. Young has superstar potential.

Kiper Jr. then tries to push along that superstar potential at the 39th overall pick, with University of Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

When the Panthers traded away wide receiver DJ Moore to move up to the No. 1 pick, I was worried for the quarterback they were going to draft. Their pass-catcher depth chart was barren. Now, after signing veteran Adam Thielen in free agency and taking a speedy wideout in this projection, Bryce Young would have a much better chance as a rookie.

An Irmo, S.C. native, Hyatt is one of the fastest and most athletic wideouts of the class. The six-foot, 176-pounder registered a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the combine and, given his game-breaking speed, can be the vertical downfield threat this offense still needs.

As for the third and final pick of the mock for Carolina, Kiper Jr. goes for another need with Army pass rusher Andre Carter II.

Carter has some stiffness, but he looked like a first-rounder in 2021, when he had 15.5 sacks. Last season? He struggled with more attention from blockers, finishing with three sacks. With a 6-foot-6 frame, he is worth a flier as an edge rusher in Round 3. NFL coaching will really help him blossom.

Carter could blossom into the outside backer the Panthers have been looking to pair Pro Bowler Brian Burns with. And if he does, Mel has one heck of a blueprint for Carolina here.

