Panthers P Johnny Hekker bids funny farewell to kickoffs after new NFL rule

The NFL may have just kicked off on kickoffs, as team owners approved a rather drastic proposal on Tuesday morning.

Under the new rule, fair catches declared on kickoff returns between the goal line and 24-yard line will result in a spot at the returning team’s own 25-yard line. The league, in their ongoing attempts to decrease the amount of high-impact injuries on such plays, will implement the move as a one-year trial beginning this season.

While this change is a sensible step in favor of player safety, said players and special teams coaches have overwhelmingly been in opposition to it. One of those players is Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, who bid the kickoff a funny farewell later that afternoon.

Peace out to the kickoff…hope you guys enjoyed them while they existed. — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) May 23, 2023

CEO of Squib kick enterprises pic.twitter.com/rREdkaY2bD — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) May 23, 2023

Being that he’s assigned exclusively to punt duties, Hekker won’t be affected by the new rule. The only kickoff the four-time First-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler has attempted in the last three seasons came on an onside try against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 of the 2022 campaign.

Nonetheless, this’ll be a considerable and interesting adjustment to the special teams scene.

