Panthers owner David Tepper present at meeting with free agent Derek Carr

If the Carolina Panthers ultimately chose to make what’ll be a pretty expensive run at Derek Carr, then owner David Tepper should probably get a close-up look at the free-agent quarterback. So, he did.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Tepper was present during the team’s meeting with the 31-year-old passer on Tuesday. Rapoport and colleague Tom Pelissero were the first to report on Carolina’s intentions to talk with Carr at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind.

QB Derek Carr met with the #Saints and #Panthers yesterday, sources say, with Carolina owner David Tepper joining the meeting in Indy. Today, #Jets brass will meet with the FA QB, including owner Woody Johnson. Carr also met with New Orleans owner Gayle Benson previously. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2023

Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders a little more than two weeks ago—on Valentine’s Day, to be exact. The former second-round pick spent nearly a decade with the organization, having recorded franchise records in passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217).

2022, although the final straw between Carr and Raiders, saw the ninth-year veteran earn his fourth career Pro Bowl nod. He finished the season with a 60.8-percent completion rate and 35,222 passing yards—both the lowest marks since his rookie year in 2014.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire