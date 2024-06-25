Panthers owner David Tepper issues statement on approval of stadium renovation

David Tepper may have been the butt of a joke or two on Monday night, but it was he who had the last laugh.

This evening, the Charlotte City Council—by a vote of seven to three—approved plans for the massive renovation of Bank of America Stadium. The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owner issued the following statement shortly after the passing of the proposal:

“Today’s vote by the Charlotte City Council is the culmination of many thoughtful discussions with city officials, local leaders, and our fans to create a shared vision for Bank of America Stadium. Nicole and I are grateful for the collaboration and support of the project, as well as our ongoing partnership between Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the city.”

“For nearly 30 years, Charlotte has been the home of the Carolina Panthers and, more recently, Charlotte FC. We are proud to be in the Carolinas and look forward to delivering a venue that meets the needs of our community, players, and fans for years to come.”

The city is now set to invest $650 million into the project, which is expected to begin work in 2026.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire