Panthers OT Taylor Moton says he’s ready to play left tackle if needed

The Panthers gave Taylor Moton a big payday earlier this month, signing their star right tackle to a four-year, $72 million extension.

Moton will have to earn his money. He’s become the only reliable starter for Carolina’s offensive line and he may be asked to play out of position this year. The team has a hole to fill at left tackle, enough so that Moton had to take a few reps there during OTAs due to a couple injuries.

After arriving at Wofford College for training camp today, Moton told reporters that he’s ready to play left tackle if needed.

Taylor Moton says it was a “no-brainer” signing the extension w/ Panthers and he’s ready if needed at left tackle. pic.twitter.com/IKiCvZiIKL — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 27, 2021

At the moment, the favorite to win the starting job is Cameron Erving, who said he expects to be the front-runner when camp begins. Erving has not had a great run in the NFL, though – PFF has him graded out as the league’s worst offensive lineman since 2018. If Erving can’t win the job, guys like Greg Little and Trent Scott will get a chance.

If none of them work out, sliding Moton over to the left side might be the answer. While that opens up another hole at right tackle, it’s possible the Panthers have a solution. When he was drafted we assumed coach Matt Rhule saw Brady Christensen as a left tackle, but apparently they see him as a right tackle, instead.

However it plays out, this is the most important position battle to follow over these next few weeks.