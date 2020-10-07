Panthers OT Russell Okung complains about NFL’s COVID-19 rules

The NFL had a good thing going for about three weeks. A flurry of positive COVID-19 tests by the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 forced a postponed game for the first time this season. Now, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs’ schedules are also in jeopardy after Cam Newton and Stephone Gilmore both tested positive.

Some folks still seem to think that their personal freedoms are more important than keeping everyone safe, though. Observe Carolina Panthers left tackle Russell Okung’s tweet this morning complaining about the league’s rules about who players can and can’t visit outside of team facilities.

Who needs the government when the NFL establishes how/when/who you’re allowed to interact with outside of the team facility? — russ (@RussellOkung) October 7, 2020





As usual, Okung is exactly wrong. If we have learned anything from the last week, it’s that this virus spares nobody – even the most powerful person in the world is not immune.

Not only is the NFL right to restrict what players and other personnel can do outside of work hours, they’re not going far enough. Today’s news proves that the league needs to embrace the bubble model that’s been so successful for the NBA and other pro leagues around the world. That the NFL hasn’t even begun preparing a contingency bubble site is an indictment of the laziness, selfishness and short-sightedness of the owners.

Given Okung’s health issues (he had a pulmonary embolism last year), he’s even more vulnerable than most people, so he should know better.

Compare Okung’s tweet with somebody who’s actually contracted the virus. Cam Newton is encouraging everyone to mask up and stay socially distanced.

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020





Stay safe and ignore people like Okung who are determined to downplay how dangerous this virus is no matter how much evidence there is that suggests otherwise.

