Panthers OT Ikem Ekwonu named to 2023 NFL All-Breakout Team

Bucky Brooks may have had an ear on Carolina Panthers offensive line coach James Campen about a week and a half ago.

The NFL.com analyst recently named his 2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, assembling a lineup of players who he believes are poised to step into the forefront this season. Amongst those listed was Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who Brooks thinks could be headed towards domination:

Franchise left tackles are expected to dominate on the blind side from the first snap to the final whistle. Ekwonu showed flashes of brilliance as a 17-game starter in Year 1. From his ability to maul defenders as a run blocker to his anchor and mirror skills in pass protection, Ekwonu displayed the raw tools that made him the No. 6 overall pick in last year’s draft. Now it’s about providing consistent dominance. Given an entire offseason to refine and polish his technique under the watchful eye of offensive line guru James Campen, the 6-4 320-pounder could vie for individual honors with a leap from good to great in Year 2.

Fancy seeing Jim here—as just 10 days ago, the beloved position coach shared that exact sentiment. Campen, during his post-practice presser two Wednesdays ago, said that his unit’s continuity is the key to their growth.

“He [Ekwonu] is so far ahead of where he was last year, and that’s a testament to him,” he told reporters. “He’d done work in the offseason before coming back. … He’s sitting on the line. He’s fluid. He’s asking for change-up things to do with his hands. He’s way ahead of where he was last year.”

Last year, Ekwonu wrapped up his rookie campaign having allowed six sacks over 522 chances. And maybe, with a little more of that growth, that number will shrink while the individual honors rise.

