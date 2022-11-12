With 2022’s sixth overall pick in tow and a longstanding need for a franchise tackle, the Carolina Panthers—amazingly enough—got their pick of the litter back in the spring. Now, as we sit here at the midway point of the campaign, it’s obvious they got themselves a dog.

Ikem Ekwonu has acclimated quite well at the pro level—perhaps even quicker and more effectively than many believed he would. He wasn’t the most refined pass blocker nor was he the most foolproof edge prospect, but the 22-year-old has far exceeded those expectations through 10 games.

And, rightfully so, he’s gotten some praise for it. Here’s just a few of the flowers Ekwonu has collected thus far as a standout rookie.

Cracks NFL.com's rookie rankings

After missing out on Daniel Jeremiah’s first-quarter list, Ekwonu found himself a spot at the halfway mark. He comes in at No. 18, which ranks second amongst all offensive lineman and first amongst all offensive tackles.

“Ekwonu continues to get better each week,” Jeremiah writes. “He’s playing more under control as his rookie season wears on, allowing his plus athleticism to take over.”

The only hog molly currently positioned above Ekwonu is Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (No. 12).

Named to PFF's Midseason NFL All-Rookie Team

Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Mike Renner just pieced together his midseason all-rookie squad. He gives Ickey the iggy at left tackle:

“After receiving the Myles Garrett treatment in his first career game, Ekwonu has bounced back into the form that made him the first tackle selected last spring. He hasn’t allowed a sack or hit since Week 2 and has yielded only seven pressures in those seven games.”

Redrafted into 2022's draft top three

PFF also redrafted the 2022 class, with analyst Trevor Sikkema making the calls. He believes Ekwonu is good enough to go even higher, specifically No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans:

“Ekwonu has the highest overall grade of any rookie offensive lineman this season, at 73.6. His run-blocking and pass-blocking grades are both steady at 71.4 and 70.0, respectively. He’s allowed three sacks on the year, but across 494 snaps. If Houston were going a different direction, this would be the one.”

Oh, and if you’re curious about the Panthers in this redo, they end up with Seattle’s Charles Cross at No. 6.

