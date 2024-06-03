Panthers to open state playoffs at Allegheny College

The Saegertown softball team will play on a familiar field in today’s PIAA first round game against Curwensville.

The Panthers (16-2) are scheduled to play the Golden Tide (16-6) at Allegheny College at 1 p.m. Saegertown has played all of their playoff games this season at Allegheny.

“Home field advantage is a plus especially with the short bus ride and ability to maintain focus,” Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes said. “We’ve had the benefit of playing most of our post-season games at Allegheny the last few years which gives us the comfort factor in terms of field surface.”

Curwensville is the District 9 runner-up and lost to Cranberry 8-2 in its district championship game. The Golden Tide’s ace, Addison Siple, has 221 strikeouts in 113 innings with a 2.23 ERA. Siple also has a batting average of .500 with 33 hits, 36 RBIs and 30 runs.

Addison Butler has 32 hits and a .438 average. Natalie Wischuck and Addison Warren each eclipsed the 20-hit mark with 23 and 26, respectively.

“Our plan for trying to limit their pitcher’s impact on the game is preparedness. We’ve been spending the last couple weeks preparing for speed and movement hoping to make some adjustments for this type of pitching,” Bowes said. “In addition, we’ve continued to do our best for preparing a game plan to limit their hitters to fieldable balls. Our ability to create those fieldable opportunities and execute the controllable factors are going to be essential for winning games moving forward.”

Saegertown’s Mikaila Obenrader is up to 251 strikeouts with a .78 ERA this season. She also leads the team in hits (27), RBIs (30), doubles (6) and home runs (7). Obenrader hit the 100-hit and RBI marks for her career in the team’s District 10 championship win against Maplewood.

Alyssa Arblaster (21), Maddy Pratt (20) and Maggie Triola (20) are each over 20 hits this season.

The winner will play Neshannock or West Shamokin in the state quarterfinals on Thursday.