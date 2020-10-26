Panthers open 3-point favorites vs. Falcons for Thursday night matchup

Carolina was considered the underdog for its first meeting of the year with Atlanta. Just a few weeks later, it’s a different story for the rematch. According to the latest odds at BetMGM, the Panthers opened as three-point favorites for Thursday night’s game against the Falcons.

Atlanta cleaned house after losing that Week 5 matchup, firing coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. They followed that with their first win of the season against the Vikings, but they reverted back to bad habits on Sunday. The Falcons blew another late lead with a +99% win probability, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory for the third time this season, this time against the Lions.

As for the Panthers, they haven’t had much success since that win against Atlanta. They had chances to beat the Bears and the Saints but ultimately fell short both times. Some home cooking against the Falcons could get them back to .500 at midseason.

