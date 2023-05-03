Panthers have one of NFL’s most ‘obsessive’ fanbases

Since 2018, the Carolina Panthers have had three more head coaches than they’ve had playoff wins—and they’ve had three head coaches since 2018.

(Oh, and that’s not even counting their two interim head coaches.)

Nonetheless, a recent study highlighted by BetCarolina.com found that the franchise’s fans are amongst the most obsessive in the entire NFL. Using the results from Statista’s 2022 survey regarding “attitudes” of teams, one that polled 1,239 subjects, the site noted that the Carolina faithful responded rather positively to the following pair of statements:

No. 1: I do not want to imagine my life without my NFL team.

No. 2: My NFL team is part of my day-to-day life.

29 percent of Panthers fans in the study had positive replies to the first statement, which was tied for the second-highest mark, while 23 percent had positive replies to the second. That gave the fanbase an average positive response of 26 percent—the fifth-highest overall.

The only fanbases that have finer rose-colored glasses include those of the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

