Panthers have Olsen, Kalil available with Forte up for Jets

The Carolina Panthers have tight end Greg Olsen and center Ryan Kalil available against the Jets after long absences.

Olsen will start after missing the past eight games with a broken foot.

Kalil injured his neck in Week 2 and is active, but Tyler Larsen will start as the Panthers ease Kalil back in Sunday against the New York Jets.

Jets running back Matt Forte also is active after missing the team's previous game with swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. He sat out practice this week until Friday, when he was limited.

The Buffalo Bills are without wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in Kansas City, leaving Benjamin in Buffalo after he hurt his knee last week against the Chargers, though fellow wide receivers Deonte Thompsons (ankle) and Jordan Matthews (knee) and tight end Charles Clay (knee) are active for their game against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs deactivated Darrelle Revis after signing the cornerback Wednesday.

In Atlanta, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is missing his second straight game with a concussion. He participated in limited portions of practice late in the week, raising hopes he can return for next week's home game against Minnesota.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the third straight game with an injured shoulder. Tampa Bay also is without defensive end Robert Ayers and guard Evan Smith because of concussions.

Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews will miss his first game of the season with a hamstring injury. He leads the team in yards receiving (626) and TD catches (three) and is second to Delanie Walker with 41 receptions. The Colts will have quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was cleared from the concussion protocol late this week and is expected to start.

Bengals cornerback Adam ''Pacman'' Jones is back in starting lineup for Cincinnati against Cleveland after missing one game with a concussion.