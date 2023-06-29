Panthers OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. tabbed as surprise offseason standout

The Carolina Panthers are being pleasantly surprised out of a position where they need it most.

Each of ESPN’s 32 NFL Nation reporters recently picked a surprise offseason standout—one, of course, for every team. For the Panthers, David Newton went with outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr., who could bring the much-needed heat with their two-time Pro Bowler.

Newton writes:

Nobody stood out more in Carolina’s quest to find an edge rusher opposite Brian Burns than the sixth-year player. He constantly was in the face of rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who said Haynes has “been great.” Carolina still likely will add a veteran edge rusher, but what Haynes has shown coming off a season in which he had a career-high five sacks has to make coach Frank Reich & Co. more comfortable.

That career year—which also saw bests in total tackles (29), quarterback hits (13) and passes defensed (four)—may be short lived, as Haynes Sr. is a prime candidate to break out in the team’s fresh 3-4 base defense. His 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame and array of speed moves should serve him better as a standup rusher than as a traditional hand-in-the-dirt edge defender.

And if the Panthers don’t end up adding that veteran, it’ll be up to Haynes Sr.—as well as Yetur Gross-Matos and rookie DJ Johnson—to stand out as a complement to Burns.

