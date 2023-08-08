Justin Houston reports to Panthers training camp on Tuesday

We have lift off.

Less than 48 hours after coming to terms, the Carolina Panthers and outside linebacker Justin Houston united at training camp. Per Joe Person of The Athletic and David Newton of ESPN, the 34-year-old veteran has arrived at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Houston, who will not be participating on the practice field for this morning’s session, is expected to undergo his physical some time today. Once he passes, the pact between the sides will become official.

The Panthers, in their search for a certified pass-rushing presence to pair with two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, reached an agreement with the four-time Pro Bowler late Sunday. As first reported by ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter later that night, the one-year deal can be worth up to $7 million with $6 million in guarantees.

In his 2022 campaign as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Houston collected 9.5 sacks over 14 games. He may also be collecting on another kind of number pretty soon . . .

Chandler Wooten still wearing 50. Something tells me that might not be a permanent condition. Tune in later for jersey number updates. pic.twitter.com/jfcFicNHt1 — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 8, 2023

