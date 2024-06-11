Panthers OLB Jadeveon Clowney says he’s still trying to recruit Stephon Gilmore

Did Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney do any more recruiting while he was away from the team?

The 11th-year veteran returned for mandatory minicamp this week, and even hit the lectern for some questions on Tuesday. Clowney was asked if he’s still trying to bring fellow Rock Hill, S.C. native and Gamecock Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers.

“Oh yeah, that’s my guy, I talk to him all the time,” he replied with a smile. “He want me to move out here though. I was like, ‘Bro, I ain’t movin’ up there.’ But we can hang out. Just come on and sign with the Panthers and be up here with me.”

Gilmore, who remains a free agent, played nine games for Carolina during the 2021 campaign. He’s since picked up one-year stops with the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.

Clowney continued.

“I stay out of it, let him do his thing,” he added. “I just hope and pray he end up here with me. But it’s fun. It’s fun. Like I said, just talking to him and just picking his brain. He got options. When you got options, it’s even funner. So, I ‘m just ready to see where he end up.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire