Panthers OLB DJ Johnson carted off from mandatory minicamp

anthony rizzuti
·1 min read

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker DJ Johnson may be facing yet another obstacle in his young NFL career.

The 25-year-old was carted off from Tuesday’s outing of mandatory minicamp after sustaining what appeared to be a knee injury. Johnson, who had his right knee heavily wrapped, was captured exiting the practice in the following video from Vashti Hurt of Carolina Blitz:

Head coach Dave Canales was asked if the team knew the severity of the injury after the session.

“We don’t,” he replied. “We’re gonna get a look at him this afternoon, at some point. They’ll get an MRI, they’ll check everything out. So, I think it was in a special teams drill. Just really hoping for the best with that.”

Carolina traded up to last year’s 80th overall pick to select Johnson, a raw prospect out of the University of Oregon. He went on to play in just 231 defensive snaps as a rookie, amassing all of 16 tackles and zero tackles over 13 appearances.

