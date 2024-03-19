Panthers OLB D.J. Wonnum on replacing Brian Burns: ‘I’m not looking to replace anybody’

D.J. Wonnum isn’t looking to be anyone but D.J. Wonnum.

On Monday, local reporters got the chance to talk to Wonnum—fresh off the signing of his two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. He began his Zoom call with a question from Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, who asked why he chose to sign with the organization.

“Going into the free agency process, obviously there was a lot going on and a lot took place within that week,” Wonnum answered. “Once Carolina was brought up upon my representation, it was just like a light that just got bright. I was excited to go down there.

“And once I was down there, it was everything I thought it would be—as far as the coaches welcoming me, just having those talks and meetings with them and basically them telling me that I’m a big key or a big part of what they wanna do in the future. The words and the actions lined up. So I was excited to be here. Obviously, it’s closer to home and I went to college down the street. So, it just made sense.”

Wonnum attended the nearby University of South Carolina from 2016 to 2019. The Stone Mountain, Ga. native collected 29.5 sacks during that time, including a 13.5-sack output in 2017.

The 2020 fourth-round pick has gone on to amass 23.0 sacks for the Minnesota Vikings over the last four seasons. And although the 26-year-old’s stock is ascending following a career campaign, he’s not focused on what was in Carolina before he got there.

“Well, I’m not looking to replace anybody,” Wonnum replied when later asked if he’s hoping to replace Brian Burns. “I’m looking to be the best version of myself, the best player I know I can be. And obviously, the film that I’ve put out there, I can be an every-down starter.

“I can play the run, I can pass rush, I can drop in coverage, I can do whatever coach wants me to do. Obviously going here and coming here, I’ll be able to showcase that. And the future is bright for myself and the Carolina Panthers.”

