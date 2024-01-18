Panthers OLB coach Tem Lukabu named DC for East-West Shrine Bowl

Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu is a busy man nowadays.

As first reported by CBS senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Wednesday, Lukabu has been named a defensive coordinator for this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl. The 42-year-old, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, will be heading the West’s defense under New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka—the team’s head coach.

Lukabu was hired by the Panthers last February. Prior to his arrival in Carolina, he had served as a defensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012 to 2013, a defensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and 2017 and the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019.

On Monday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the New England Patriots and new head coach Jerod Mayo are expected to interview Lukabu for their defensive coordinator role. That would be a familiar post in a familiar place for Lukabu, who was the defensive coordinator at Boston College from 2020 to 2022.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire